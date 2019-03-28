Roy E. Martin

Roy E. Martin, 91, passed away on March 22 in Chapel Hill, N.C. He was born in Spring Creek, N.C. to Harry and Lillie Hottell Martin, graduated from Spring Creek High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his service, he enrolled at UNC Chapel Hill, graduated in 1951, and was a lifelong Tarheel.



Roy married the love of his life, Faye Jenkins, in 1953. They moved to Chapel Hill where Roy was a highly respected employee of Hospital Saving, which later became Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC. He retired after 41 years of service.



Roy was a founding and lifelong member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Chapel HIll where he held many offices. He was active in the Chapel HIll community, where he served on the planning commission, was an officer in the Jaycees, a member of the Roosters, and was given the Jaycee Man of the Year award for his many years of service. Following retirement, he volunteered in the Chatham County Schools and at the NC Botanical Garden. After moving to Twin Lakes Retirement Community in Burlington, Roy and Faye became members of Gibsonville United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by brothers George, Dan, Guy, and Oliver and by sisters Catherine, Emma, and Bertha. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Faye, his daughters, Karen Martin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Kimberly (Wade) Rider of Montevallo, AL, grandchildren Naomi (Delmor) Berry, Dylan (Amrah) Massave, Trevin Rider, Keaton Rider, Jason (Michelle) Rider, Brinn (Michelle) Rider, great-grandchildren Royce Berry and Kyle Berry, sister Mollie Carter of Columbus, MS, and many nieces and nephews.



Roy will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his love of all things Carolina, his amazing green thumb, his dedication to and his love of his family and friends, and for his deep-seated faith that guided his life.



A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 30, at 2:00 pm at Gibsonville United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment of ashes will be held later at the Roy E. and Faye J. Martin Memorial Garden in Chapel Hill, N.C.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gibsonville United Methodist Church in Gibsonville, N.C.



Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 28, 2019