Roy Saunders Berry
May 6, 1935 - March 29, 2020
Rougemont
Roy Saunders Berry, 84, of 734 Chambers Rd., Rougemont, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Orange County, Mr. Berry was the son of the late Grandon Jerome and Clara Miller Berry. Mr. Berry retired from McThrift Furniture and served in the US Army. He was an avid sports fan and a very good golfer. He excelled in baseball and was on the state championship at Orange High School.
Mr. Berry is survived by his wife, Willa Hill Berry; three step-children, Woody Browning and wife Nicole, of Fuquay Varina, Sue Morris and husband Adam of Timberlake and Jean Browning, of Raleigh; two brothers, his twin Coy Berry, of Durham and Daniel Berry and wife Edith, of Hillsborough; four sisters, Grace B. Parker, of Rougemont, Mary Belle Jordan, Pearl Simpson and Virgiline Poplin, all of Durham; five step-grandchildren, Jessica Powell, Holden Browning, Hunter Morris, Colby Browning and Jalen Powell.
Graveside services will be held 11AM Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Day Family Cemetery by the Rev. Barry Chambers. Visitors are welcome at other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703 or a .
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 31, 2020