Roy Thomas Jeffries, Jr.
November 15, 1964- May 18, 2020
Durham
Roy Thomas Jeffries, Jr., known to many as "Tom", joined the spirit world on Monday, May 18th at the age of 55. He will be remembered as a kind and generous soul, fisherman, handyman, builder, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. It seemed he never met a stranger and would freely give even the clothes off his back to anyone in need. He was the first one anybody called when something needed to be made or fixed. He was good at most anything.
Tom is survived by his beloved parents Libby Wilson Oakley and Tommy Oakley, his siblings Traci Jeffries Tuck, Rodney Oakley, Kirk Oakley, and Leann Oakley Cameron, his children Itai Jeffries and Lauren Jeffries, and his niece Lillian Cameron. His pride in his children's accomplishments and his love for his adorable niece Lillian was part of most any conversation he had.
We know that he walks with all of his loved ones who have gone on before him in his lifetime and since time immemorial. His great grandmother Sallie Cash Mangum, and his grandparents Graham Marshall Wilson, Sally Mangum Wilson, and Velma MacBroom Jeffries are all rejoicing to see his smiling face again.
Per his request, Tom will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread by his children along the waterways in the land of his people. He requested not to be buried because he believed that a true fisherman and a lover of the water should take nothing but photographs and leave nothing but footprints. His footprints will leave a warm mark on all who knew him. In all the ways that matter, we could all be a little more like Tom. Until next time, with love. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
November 15, 1964- May 18, 2020
Durham
Roy Thomas Jeffries, Jr., known to many as "Tom", joined the spirit world on Monday, May 18th at the age of 55. He will be remembered as a kind and generous soul, fisherman, handyman, builder, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. It seemed he never met a stranger and would freely give even the clothes off his back to anyone in need. He was the first one anybody called when something needed to be made or fixed. He was good at most anything.
Tom is survived by his beloved parents Libby Wilson Oakley and Tommy Oakley, his siblings Traci Jeffries Tuck, Rodney Oakley, Kirk Oakley, and Leann Oakley Cameron, his children Itai Jeffries and Lauren Jeffries, and his niece Lillian Cameron. His pride in his children's accomplishments and his love for his adorable niece Lillian was part of most any conversation he had.
We know that he walks with all of his loved ones who have gone on before him in his lifetime and since time immemorial. His great grandmother Sallie Cash Mangum, and his grandparents Graham Marshall Wilson, Sally Mangum Wilson, and Velma MacBroom Jeffries are all rejoicing to see his smiling face again.
Per his request, Tom will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread by his children along the waterways in the land of his people. He requested not to be buried because he believed that a true fisherman and a lover of the water should take nothing but photographs and leave nothing but footprints. His footprints will leave a warm mark on all who knew him. In all the ways that matter, we could all be a little more like Tom. Until next time, with love. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 22, 2020.