Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171

Ruby Elliott Hill

Ruby Elliott Hill Obituary
Ruby May Elliott Hill

January 23, 1930 - February 17, 2020

Rougemont

Ruby May Elliott Hill, 90, of 13122 Roxboro Road, Rougemont, died Monday, February 17, 2020. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 65 year, Everett G. Hill. Born on January 23, 1930, she was the youngest and the last to survive of 11 children born to Aucy Leeroy and Nonie Bob Wilkerson Elliott in Granville County. She graduated from Stovall High School in Granville County. She was a homemaker and helped farm for 25 years. She worked for GC Murphy Store formally on Roxboro Rd. She worked for the Board of Election in Rougemont for over 25 years. She loved to quilt, cook and was known for always caring and giving to others.

Mrs. Hill is survived by two sons, Roger Hill (Gloria) and David Hill (Sharron); one daughter, Joy Hill Roberts (Danny); six grandchildren, Melanie Baker (Terry), Dan Roberts (Jenny), Ivy Belskie (Matthew), Bryan Hill (Leslie), Michael Hill, and Karla Hill Stutts (Derek); eight great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Hill, Myles Roberts, Beckham Roberts, Everett Hill, Mason Hill, Sebastian Belskie, Miller Stutts, and Jackson Stutts; her sister-in-law, Doris Woodlief and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Thursday, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Elder Bobby Daughtry. Burial will follow in Person Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dan Roberts, Bryan Hill, Michael Hill, Terry Baker, Derek Stutts, and Arthur Hunt.

Memorials may be made to a .

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020
