|
|
Ruby Etma Satterfield Bristow
Raleigh
Ruby Etma Satterfield Bristow was born July 4, 1913 to Mary Stephens Satterfield and Edgar Howard Satterfield in Person County, North Carolina, the fourth of seven children. She was the first girl and her daddy named her Ruby because he said she was his "precious jewel". Ruby was a precious jewel to all she met – always happy with a smile on her face. The ultimate caregiver to family and friends and always sharing vegetables from her garden, her sewing talents, and love for everyone's children. After moving to Durham, Ruby met the love of her life, William Alex Bristow and they were married March 31, 1933. They had three children who became the center of their home life, along with always welcoming their friends. A faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Ruby was a homemaker who also enjoyed her involvement in the Durham County Home Demonstration Club. In her sixties, she began working at Addison's Playworld where she enjoyed helping new parents select just the right baby furniture.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son-in-law, Lewis Burns; brothers, Jack, Owen, Emery, Stephen and Reade; and sister, Mabel O'Briant. She is survived by her children, Nancy E. Burns, Joyce B. Peters (Ralph) and William "Bill" Alex Bristow, Jr. (Bonnie); grandchildren, Jay Peters (Courtney), Brian Peters (Jennifer), Sara L. Bristow, Amanda Harris (Craig) and Jonathan Bristow; and six great grandchildren, Dylan, Olivia, Cameron, Craig Jr., Chrissy and Bree.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21st at Bethany United Methodist Church with Rev. Julia Webb Bowden officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethany UMC: 2809 Guess Rd, Durham, NC 27705; or Transitions LifeCare of Wake County: 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the caregivers Wendy Salcie, Linda Bond and Martha Dunston for their care during this time.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020