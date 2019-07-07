Home

Ruby Miller


1938 - 2019
Ruby Miller Obituary
Ruby R. Miller

Hillsborough

Ruby R. Miller (80) of Hillsborough, NC entered Heaven's gates on Thursday, June 27th, 2019. Ruby was a beloved wife of Frank Miller for 58 years and they had one very special son – Ryan Miller (Debbie), treasured grandson – Cole Miller (girlfriend Madison Lane), special sisters-in-law Elaine Johnson (Calvin), Ruth Richardson, Faye Combs, Jean Crawford and many nieces, nephews, wonderful extended family and friends that Ruby loved dearly.

Ruby was pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Lessie Riley as well as two brothers Elmer Riley, Curtis Riley, and a sister Esther Dodson.

Ruby graduated from Hillsborough High in 1958 and worked as a substituted teacher for Orange County Schools. Ruby was also a bookkeeper for Mason Chevrolet in Hillsborough, Melville Chevrolet in Mebane and McDuffie/Penny Furniture in Durham.

Viewing to be held on Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 from 1:00pm – 1:50pm at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, 5218 Efland Cedar Grove Road, Cedar Grove NC. Service at 2:00 with Pastor Jonathan Newton of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cameron NC Officiating. Visitation and refreshments to follow until 5:00. Committal and Burial at 6:00 at Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church at 2646 Orange Grove Road, Hillsborough NC.

Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is in charge of the arrangements
Published in HeraldSun on July 7, 2019
