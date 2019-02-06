|
|
Russell Eugene "Gene" Abbott
Durham
Russell Eugene "Gene" Abbott, 67 of Durham, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at home following a long illness. Mr. Abbott was born July 8, 1951 in Wilson County, North Carolina to the late James Edward Abbott, Sr. and Grace Mae Abbott Née Estep. He attended Lee Woodard High School in Black Creek, North Carolina and Wilson Technical College. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Lane and his two step-children, Monica Denine Wilson and Edward Lane Poole. His brother James Abbott, Jr. and wife Brenda, his beloved sister Linda Barshay and husband Hyman and several nephews and nieces. He was a very good man and a kind soul who will be deeply missed.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 6, 2019