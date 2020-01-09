Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riverside Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverside Baptist Church

Russell "Ray" Gunter

Russell "Ray" Gunter Obituary
Russell "Ray" Gunter

Durham

Russell "Ray" Gunter, 75, passed away at Duke Hospital, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Hailfax Co. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Gunter and Katie Weatherford Gunter, all siblings and one great grandchild.

He was owner and operator of Ray's Home Repairs for 36 years. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church for 43 years where he was a Sunday School teacher.

Mr. Gunter is survived by his wife of 32 years, Vickie Marie Gunter; son, Jay Watkins and wife Anna; daughters, Tracy Watkins, Teresa "Bugg" Gunter, Angela Powell and husband John, Stephanie Moore and husband Corey, and Bethanie Sheppard; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at Riverside Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 9 at the church.

Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 4601 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27712.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 9, 2020
