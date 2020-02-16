|
Ruth Ellen McLaughlin Aitken
August 6, 1928 - January 31, 2020
Bullock
Ruth Ellen Mclaughlin Aitken was born on August 6, 1928 in South Charleston, West Virginia, and passed away on January 31, 2020 in the home of her beloved son, Daniel Aitken, in Bullock, North Carolina. Ruth attended Morris Harvey College where she met and married Paul Wesley Aitken, her husband for 66 years. The newlyweds moved to Durham where Wes attended Duke University Divinity School and then served as Duke Medical Center Chaplain for over 30 years.
Ruth was a talented pianist and vocalist, skills that attracted her husband, who wanted to learn to sing. In the 1970s she completed advanced studies in early childhood education at the University of North Carolina and taught kindergarten and first grade at Pearsontown Elementary School in Durham. During those years she was recognized as a teacher-mentor for child centered education, demonstrating how to teach so that every child achieves their greatest potential in life. Ruth carried that philosophy as a parent, grandparent and friend.
After retirement she volunteered at the Nearly New Shoppe whose profits provide scholarships for Duke Medical students. Her volunteer work provided opportunities to stay active, make new friends, and buy a bargain for a good cause.
Ruth was adored by her family and a magnet for friends. She turned everyday interactions into a celebration of life and intuitively sensed when one needed encouragement or straight talk, - often one and the same. Ruth baked hearty loaves of bread; an apt metaphor for how she cared for her home and nurtured those in her fold. She was sassy and witty; a vocal humanitarian; a dazzling conversationalist; and still gorgeous as she entered her nineties.
Ruth was full of life, and bigger than life, and demanding and forgiving of life. She lives in the hearts of those she loved and enchanted.
Ruth was predeceased by her son Timothy Paul Aitken, her husband Paul Wesley Aitken and her parents Zenna and Thomas McLaughlin. She is survived by her son Daniel Thomas Aitken, daughters in law Janet Aitken, Sandra Honnold, and Fuguang Chen Powers and her grandchildren: Cameron Paul Aitken, Blair Thomas Aitken, Hilary Ann Aitken, Wesley Chen Aitken and Liang Zhang.
Ruth was an anatomical donor to Duke Medical Center. Her ashes will be scattered at Kerr Lake, as were those of her husband and son, where so many wonderful family memories were made. Rather than have a formal memorial service Ruth requested that her friends gather to share anecdotes and memories of good times together, lift a toast, and feel her presence and the enduring bond among "her" people.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the P. Wesley Aitken Endowment which is used for the pastoral care of patients and their families in Duke University Health System. Donations may also be made to Duke Home Hospice. Both charities may be found on the web at giving.duke.edu or phone 919-681-0406 or Office of University Development, Box 90600, Durham, NC 27708
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 16, 2020