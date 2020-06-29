Ruth Ann Marschner Boynton
Bahama
BAHAMA: Mrs. Ruth Ann Marschner Boynton, 91, of Bahama, NC, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Brooklyn and reared in Freeport, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Louis Marschner and Anna Heins Marschner.
She earned BA and MA degrees from NY State Teachers College (Now SUNY Albany) and taught high school math.
She married Richard P. Boynton in 1953 and they relocated to Durham, NC, in 1961. She was a teacher's aide and tutor at Hope Valley and Little River schools. Raised Lutheran, she was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Bahama, NC, where she loved singing in the choir.
Her husband predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her son, Robert P. Boynton (Betsy) of Kannapolis, NC; daughter, Lois Boynton of Chapel Hill, NC; 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her caregiver, Varry Simengwa; and her dog, Pepper.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 27, Bahama, NC 27503; or a charity of your choice.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.