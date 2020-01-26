|
Ruth B. Guthrie
Durham
Ruth B. Guthrie, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Seasons at Southpoint Assisted Living Community in Durham. She was born near Danville, VA in 1927 to the late Ethyl and Benjamin Baynes.
Mrs. Guthrie retired from Liggett & Myers in 1989. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She has resided with her family on Hope Valley Road in Durham since 1956.
Mrs. Guthrie is survived by her son, Walker Wayne Guthrie of Durham.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. No graveside services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the : P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 26, 2020