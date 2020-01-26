Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
Ruth B. Guthrie


1927 - 2020
Ruth B. Guthrie Obituary
Ruth B. Guthrie

Durham

Ruth B. Guthrie, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Seasons at Southpoint Assisted Living Community in Durham. She was born near Danville, VA in 1927 to the late Ethyl and Benjamin Baynes.

Mrs. Guthrie retired from Liggett & Myers in 1989. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She has resided with her family on Hope Valley Road in Durham since 1956.

Mrs. Guthrie is survived by her son, Walker Wayne Guthrie of Durham.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. No graveside services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the : P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 26, 2020
