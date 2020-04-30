|
|
Ruth R. Gambee
Burlington
Ruth R. Gambee, of Twin Lakes Community, Burlington, died Friday 4/24/2020 at the age of 102.
Mrs. Gambee was born in Detroit, MI on February 9, 1918, the daughter of Rev. Emil G. Richter and Martha Lembke Richter. She was a graduate of Wayne State University, Detroit and received her Bachelor of Arts in Library Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
She held public library and university library positions in Michigan and Indiana. She was also a librarian at New York State Library, Albany and at the West Virginia Library Commission.
During her residency in Chapel Hill, NC from 1963 to 1994, she spent eleven years as book reviewer for LIBRARY JOURNAL and did indexing of several academic publications. She also served as editor of the INDEX OF THE CHAPEL HILL WEEKLY, 1923-1928, published by the Chapel Hill Historical Society in 1992.
Among Mrs. Gambee's interests were short story writing and playing the recorder. Three of her stories were published in college magazines and she also won several awards. She belonged to the Triangle Recorder Society and the Triad Early Music Society. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church in Burlington, NC.
Mrs. Gambee was the widow of Budd Leslie Gambee , professor at the School of Information and Library Science, Chapel Hill, for many years. She is survived by nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, NY, beside her late husband.
Memorials may be made to the Budd Gambee Memorial Library Fund, SILS Endowment Funds, 100 Manning Hall, CB 3360, Chapel Hill NC 27599-3360, or to Twin Lakes Center, Indigent Care Fund, 200 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington, NC 27215.
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service of Burlington, NC is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.richandthompson.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 30, 2020