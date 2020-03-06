Home

Ruth Jenkins Davis

Ruth Jenkins Davis Obituary
Ruth Jenkins Davis

Morrisville

Ms. Ruth Jenkins Davis, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Wake Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Glenn Davis. Burial will follow at Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church, 210 Sorrell Grove Church Road, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2020
