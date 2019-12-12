Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mount Bright Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Bright Baptist Church

Ruth Long


1916 - 2019
Ruth Long Obituary
Ruth Jones Long

July 22, 1916-December 8, 2019

Ruth Jones Long, 103, died December 8, 2019, in her home. She was born July 22, 1916, to the late Thomas and Jessie Jeffries Jones.

The Family Visitation is one hour prior to the 2:00 PM funeral, Saturday in Mount Bright Baptist Church. Burial in Hillsborough Town Cemetery.

Surviving are sons, Loy Long (Karen), Andre R. Long (Myra-deceased) and Joel Long; daughters, Lorena Long Wallace (Wilton L.) and Linda Long Rousseau (Odis); 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 12, 2019
