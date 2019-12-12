|
|
Ruth Jones Long
July 22, 1916-December 8, 2019
Ruth Jones Long, 103, died December 8, 2019, in her home. She was born July 22, 1916, to the late Thomas and Jessie Jeffries Jones.
The Family Visitation is one hour prior to the 2:00 PM funeral, Saturday in Mount Bright Baptist Church. Burial in Hillsborough Town Cemetery.
Surviving are sons, Loy Long (Karen), Andre R. Long (Myra-deceased) and Joel Long; daughters, Lorena Long Wallace (Wilton L.) and Linda Long Rousseau (Odis); 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 12, 2019