Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Northgate Chapel
Durham, NC
View Map

Ruth Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Murray Obituary
Ruth Murray

Durham

Ruth Murray, 93, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Stokes Co, the daughter of the late Walter Columbus Hicks and Sally Jane Hall Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neal Murray; daughter, Kathy Jane Murray; son, Richard Neal Murray; and grandchild, Phillip Waller. Ms. Murray was a longtime member of Northgate Chapel. She was a loving wife, mother, friend and the best cook ever.

Ms. Murray is survived by her daughters, Deborah Duke, Ellen Riley; grandchildren, Wendy Cottingham, Hope Riley, Christopher Murray, Lorrie Dove, David Poe; great grandchildren, Preston Waller, Austin Waller, Shane Waller, Vivian Dove, Lila Dove, Alex Everette and great-great grandchild, Grace Everette.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, at Northgate Chapel in Durham with Elder Gibby White officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hock Family Pavilion, 4321 Medical Park Dr, Ste 101, Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now