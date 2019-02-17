|
Ruth Murray
Durham
Ruth Murray, 93, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Stokes Co, the daughter of the late Walter Columbus Hicks and Sally Jane Hall Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neal Murray; daughter, Kathy Jane Murray; son, Richard Neal Murray; and grandchild, Phillip Waller. Ms. Murray was a longtime member of Northgate Chapel. She was a loving wife, mother, friend and the best cook ever.
Ms. Murray is survived by her daughters, Deborah Duke, Ellen Riley; grandchildren, Wendy Cottingham, Hope Riley, Christopher Murray, Lorrie Dove, David Poe; great grandchildren, Preston Waller, Austin Waller, Shane Waller, Vivian Dove, Lila Dove, Alex Everette and great-great grandchild, Grace Everette.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, at Northgate Chapel in Durham with Elder Gibby White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hock Family Pavilion, 4321 Medical Park Dr, Ste 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2019