Ruth P. (Smith) Robinson



Durham



Ruth P. (Smith) Robinson passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019, the day of her 46th marriage anniversary.



Ruth was born February 9, 1920 in Stewarts Creek, Harnett County, North Carolina to Rev. Gabriel Smith and Acena Steele Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry J. Robinson. Ruth is predeceased by her sister, Grace A. (Smith) Sloane. She also leaves behind her brother, Booker T. Smith, who resides in Durham, NC, as does her nephew and his wife, Booker Thomas Smith and Tracey Smith; her niece, Esther Jordan of Maryland, and her grandnieces, Eriika Smith of Durham, NC; Kellie Ligon of Louisville, KY; Amiynah (Carla) Davis of Raleigh, NC; Tariq, Jami, Khadija, Zainab, and Nargis Jordan of Maryland, along with a host of other family and friends in DC and NC.



The Funeral Service will take place at 1PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, located at 2502 NC-55, Durham, NC 27713. Telephone (919) 598-8496. The Funeral Service will be followed by interment at Glennview Memorial Park, located at 2515 NC-55, Durham, NC 27713. Telephone (919) 596-8102. Published in HeraldSun from May 3 to May 4, 2019