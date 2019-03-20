|
Ruth Rowe Wynne
Durham
Mrs. Ruth Rowe Wynne, 86, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mrs. Wynne is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Goldie Rowe; brothers, Clyde Rowe, Felix Rowe, Bill Rowe, and Claude Rowe; sisters, Alice Hardee and Hazel Cook.
Mrs. Wynne is survived by her husband, W.D. "Decer" Wynne; son, Gary Wynne (Karen) of Durham, NC; daughters, Denisa Buck (Hal) of Durham, NC, and Susan Hailes (Rob) of Greensboro, NC; sister, Clara Merritt of Carrboro, NC; 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Lowes Grove Baptist Church from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2019