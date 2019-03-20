Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Lowes Grove Baptist Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery

Ruth Rowe Wynne


1933 - 2019 Obituary
Ruth Rowe Wynne Obituary
Ruth Rowe Wynne

Durham

Mrs. Ruth Rowe Wynne, 86, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Mrs. Wynne is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Goldie Rowe; brothers, Clyde Rowe, Felix Rowe, Bill Rowe, and Claude Rowe; sisters, Alice Hardee and Hazel Cook.

Mrs. Wynne is survived by her husband, W.D. "Decer" Wynne; son, Gary Wynne (Karen) of Durham, NC; daughters, Denisa Buck (Hal) of Durham, NC, and Susan Hailes (Rob) of Greensboro, NC; sister, Clara Merritt of Carrboro, NC; 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Lowes Grove Baptist Church from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2019
