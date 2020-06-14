Ruth Stone Moore



Durham



Mrs. Ruth Stone Moore, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



Mrs. Moore was born on September 28, 1931 to Alvin and Mary Stone in Coats, NC. Ruth retired from Central Carolina Farmer's Exchange, later Southern States, after 30 years as bookkeeper. She was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church in Durham, NC. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and lived a strong Christian faith. Ruth loved her family and especially treasured their family gatherings. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Mary Stone, and her husband of over 67 years, Paul Moore. She is survived by her sons, Alan Jeffery Moore (Paola Grassi Moore) of Fairfax, VA, and Barry Steven Moore of Durham, NC; brothers, Edwards Stone (Carolyn) of Durham, NC, and Ray Stone of Greensboro, NC; sisters, Dorothy Young of Apex, NC, and Marilyn Bradley (Brad) of Hillsborough, NC; grandchildren, Lindsey Ruth Moore Brown (Sid), Rebecca Ross-Mae Moore, and Emily Morris.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Reverend Roger Wall and Reverend Andrew Ivester. Hudson Funeral Home will offer the public an opportunity to stop by and view or sign a register book from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020.



Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church at 3321 Cheek Rd., Durham, NC 27704.



