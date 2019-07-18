|
Ruth Woolard Chandler
May 26, 2019-July 16, 2019
Durham
Ruth Woolard Chandler, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Mrs. Chandler was born on May 26, 1939 to Paul and Bessie Woolard in Erwin, NC. She retired from IBM after 20 years of service. Ruth loved the beach, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by all fortunate enough to know her.
Mrs. Chandler is predeceased by her first husband Gordon T. Fisher; her parents, Paul and Bessie Woolard; and her sister, Venice W. Barbour. She is survived by her husband Melvin Chandler; daughter, Tammie Fisher Harris (Buddy) of Durham, NC; brother, William Michael Woolard (Joy) of South Boston, VA; grandchildren, Jeremy Troy Harris (Stacy) of Durham, NC, and Jamie H. Johnson (Brad) of Mebane, NC; great-grandchildren, Eli Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Remington Johnson, and Grayden Harris.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 10, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on July 18, 2019