Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
View Map

Ruth Woolard Chandler


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Woolard Chandler Obituary
Ruth Woolard Chandler

May 26, 2019-July 16, 2019

Durham

Ruth Woolard Chandler, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Mrs. Chandler was born on May 26, 1939 to Paul and Bessie Woolard in Erwin, NC. She retired from IBM after 20 years of service. Ruth loved the beach, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by all fortunate enough to know her.

Mrs. Chandler is predeceased by her first husband Gordon T. Fisher; her parents, Paul and Bessie Woolard; and her sister, Venice W. Barbour. She is survived by her husband Melvin Chandler; daughter, Tammie Fisher Harris (Buddy) of Durham, NC; brother, William Michael Woolard (Joy) of South Boston, VA; grandchildren, Jeremy Troy Harris (Stacy) of Durham, NC, and Jamie H. Johnson (Brad) of Mebane, NC; great-grandchildren, Eli Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Remington Johnson, and Grayden Harris.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 10, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now