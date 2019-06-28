|
|
Rutledge "R.H." Harry Ballard, Jr.
November 6, 1930-June 24, 2019
Durham
Mr. Rutledge "R.H." Harry Ballard, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to Durham Rescue Mission at PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the following caregivers: The Native American Angels, Susan and Marlene; caregivers Tina Hagler and Grace Parrish; and Duke Hospice for their loving support.
Published in HeraldSun on June 28, 2019