Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Rutledge Harry "R.H." Ballard Jr.


1930 - 2019
Rutledge Harry "R.H." Ballard Jr. Obituary
Rutledge "R.H." Harry Ballard, Jr.

November 6, 1930-June 24, 2019

Durham

Mr. Rutledge "R.H." Harry Ballard, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to Durham Rescue Mission at PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the following caregivers: The Native American Angels, Susan and Marlene; caregivers Tina Hagler and Grace Parrish; and Duke Hospice for their loving support.
Published in HeraldSun on June 28, 2019
