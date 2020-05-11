Sallie Gillis Reyes



Durham



Our loving mother, born Sallie Ann Gillis on April 27, 1920 to Henry and Mary Gillis in Danville, VA, transitioned peacefully on April 25, 2020, two days shy of her 100th birthday. Sallie and Haywood N. Price, Sr., raised three children- Steven, Haywood Jr, and Penny. Sallie had a great love for her children and granddaughter for whom she gladly made many personal sacrifices. Sallie will be missed by her children, granddaughter Asia, and husband Ernesto- as well as by others whose lives she touched. The love, wisdom and humor she imparted will stay with us always.



