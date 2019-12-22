|
|
Sallie Harper Benson
DURHAM
Sallie Harper Benson, 89, of Durham, North Carolina, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Mrs. Benson was born on December 1, 1930 in Johnston County, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Curley and Callie Harper of Benson, NC, her daughter, Joanne Benson, of the home and her brother, Charles Harper, of Benson, NC.
Surviving is her husband, Jasper D. Benson, of the home. They have enjoyed 73 years of marriage. Their children are Janet B. Marks, Sharon B. Hensley (Larry) and Terry B. Chambers (Sid). Grandchildren are Jay Marks (Sarah), Kerry Crawford (Al), Kortney Hensley, Zachary Chambers (Amanda) and Andrew Chambers (Brooke). They have one great-granddaughter, Sasha Marks.
Mrs. Benson worked for Honeywell for thirty years and was a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church in Durham. Mrs. Benson loved her family and devoted all her life to care for them and make sure everyone was happy and well cared for. She loved watching ACC basketball and attending school programs and ballgames of her children and grandchildren. She also made celebrating birthdays and holidays a very special event for the family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hudson Funeral Home in Durham. The family will receive friends and family on Monday, December 23 from 12:00-1:00 with the funeral beginning at 1:00 in the Hudson Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Craig Phelps. Flowers are acceptable and/or donations in memory of Sallie H. Benson may be made by calling Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion at 919-479-0318. The family is appreciative for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Interment will be at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens following the funeral.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 22, 2019