Sally Pickett
December 2, 1926 - December 23, 2019
Durham
Sally Pickett, age 93, died at her home peacefully accompanied by her daughter, son-in-law and loving companion on December 23, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1926 in Roxboro, NC to the late George and Maggie Yarboro Rhew.
Sally was a faithful member of Yates Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of the Matthew T. Yates Sunday School Class and enjoyed the many road trips with her friends from the class. Sally retired from Sperry Rand which later became Honeywell. She was best known for making pickles and strawberry jam. Sally have a deep love for her cat, whom she called baby doll. She enjoyed the final years of her life traveling and spending time with her best friend, Jim Dodson.
Sally is survived by her loving companion and friend, Jim Dodson; her daughter, Phyllis Broda (Ken); her sister, Janie Merritt; her two grandchildren, Kelly Royer (David) and Avery Ward (Todd); three great-grandchildren, Zane and Cole Royer & Payten Ward as well as several nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Pickett, her sisters Julia, Geneva, Margaret, Esther and one brother, George.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. The family will greet friends from 10-10:45 prior to the service at the church.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Hospice at Duke HomeCare & Hospice, Attention: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 26, 2019