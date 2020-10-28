1/1
Sally Snow Hunt
Sally Snow Hunt

Bullock

BULLOCK: Sally Snow Hunt, 78, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Granville County. The daughter of the late Bernard Snow and Shirley Ripley Snow. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her brothers, Stuart Snow and Richard Snow.

Mrs. Hunt is survived by her husband, Thomas Montague Hunt, Jr., son, Christopher Hunt and wife, Tonja; daughter, Kimberley Matthews and husband Charles; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Ashley Hunt, Thomas Blake Matthews, Maria Nichole Kanopoulos; brothers, Robert Snow, Kenneth Snow; and sisters, Susan Lines and Cindy Snow.

Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duke Home Care & Hospice online at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dmaa or by mail to 4321 Medical Park Dr, Suite 101 Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
