Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Samelia Holman


1958 - 2020
Samelia Holman Obituary
Samelia "Chee" Holman was a long-term resident of Durham, NC. She was affectionately known as "Chee" by family and close friends, was born in Durham, NC on January 27, 1958 to, the late Josephine Hightower and the late Sammie Atkins. Chee passed peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning on December 30, 2019.

Chee's memories will be cherished by her only daughter Raquel Bryan (Daron) of Durham, NC and numerous family members and friends.

The Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Holloway Memorial Funeral Home..
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020
