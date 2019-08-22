|
Samuel M. Kirkland, Jr.
July 30, 1935-August 18, 2019
Graham
Samuel M. Kirkland, Jr., 84, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center after a year of failing health. He was born in Orange County to the late Samuel M. Kirkland, Sr. and Pauline McMillan Kirkland and was married to the late Delores O'Mary Kirkland. He was a Christian and served in the National Guard. He was an avid Duke fan, avid golfer, member of the Eno Seniors Golf Association and staunch supporter of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Teri Kirkland; sons, Chip Kirkland (June) and Ricky Kirkland (Melissa); grandchildren, Emily Morgenstern (Dan), Caroline, Joseph and Sammi Kirkland; and grandpuppy, Sophie Grace. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant brother and brothers, William "Bill" and Carl Kirkland.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Matt Smith with interment to follow in Graham Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 PM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 1238, Burlington, NC 27217.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 22, 2019