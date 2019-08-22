Home

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Samuel Kirkland


1935 - 2019
Samuel Kirkland Obituary
Samuel M. Kirkland, Jr.

July 30, 1935-August 18, 2019

Graham

Samuel M. Kirkland, Jr., 84, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center after a year of failing health. He was born in Orange County to the late Samuel M. Kirkland, Sr. and Pauline McMillan Kirkland and was married to the late Delores O'Mary Kirkland. He was a Christian and served in the National Guard. He was an avid Duke fan, avid golfer, member of the Eno Seniors Golf Association and staunch supporter of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Teri Kirkland; sons, Chip Kirkland (June) and Ricky Kirkland (Melissa); grandchildren, Emily Morgenstern (Dan), Caroline, Joseph and Sammi Kirkland; and grandpuppy, Sophie Grace. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant brother and brothers, William "Bill" and Carl Kirkland.

The funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Matt Smith with interment to follow in Graham Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 PM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 1238, Burlington, NC 27217.

You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 22, 2019
