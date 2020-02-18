|
|
Sandra Gearhart Rexrode
Swansboro
Sandra Gearhart Rexrode, 81, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. She was born March 17, 1938, daughter of the late, Howard Neal Gearhart and Alice Canada Gearhart Evans.
Sandra was born in Durham, NC and attended Durham High School where she enjoyed marching band. Sandra played classical piano, but also enjoyed dancing and loved music. Sandra fell in love with the beach and Swansboro and moved from Durham to Swansboro in 1985. Sandra worked in various administrative positions at Duke Hospital and VA Medical Center in Durham before transferring to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.
Sandra was a member of The Women of the Moose Chapter 1323 since 1987 and served as chairman for different committees, but most notable was serving as Senior Regent from 1993-1994 and again from 1996-1997. She enjoyed serving the Moose Chapter and all the friends at the lodge.
She is survived by daughter, Teresa Rexrode Rock (Tom) of Aberdeen, NC; son, David William Rexrode of Durham; grandchildren, Travis and Robert Rexrode both of Charlotte; great grandchildren, Liam, Joel and Lilliana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Swansboro Moose Lodge at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to jonesfh.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020