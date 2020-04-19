|
|
Sandra D Hunt
December 17, 1947 - March 26, 2020
Chapel Hill
It is with great sadness that Sandra Derles Hunt's family announces her passing on March 26,
2020. She died in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she lived for over 50 years, with her family
by her side. She was 72 years old.
Sandra Marie Derles Hunt, more commonly known to her friends as Sandi, was born in High Point, North Carolina to parents Mildred May and James Charles Derles. She attended High Point High School and High Point College.
Soon after college, Sandi moved to Chapel Hill where she went on to hold numerous esteemed positions within the University of North Carolina. It was here that Sandi met her husband, Dan, and laid down roots to start a family together. Soon after having their first child, Sandi started a new job as a medical transcriptionist for Chapel Hill Orthopedics, a position that she excelled in for nearly 40 years.
Sandi was a committed mother and her children, Katie and Joe, were the center of her world. Favorite family memories include annual trips to Holden Beach and Carolina Beach, and countless UNC sporting events. After years of hoping for a grandchild, Sandi earned the coveted title of "Grammy" when her first grandchild was born in 2018. Not surprisingly, she adored him, and he loved to make her laugh.
Sandi was known for her enthusiastic love of all things UNC. She cherished the town of Chapel Hill and all that the University offered its residents.
Sandi will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband: Joseph Daniel Hunt, II; her children: Kathryn McKenzie Bradley and Joseph Daniel Hunt, III (Jordan Elizabeth Hunt); her grandson: Noah James Hunt; and her younger sister: Carol Derles Perry.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Sandi once Covid19 is less problematic for the health of our community. Please visit https://rememberingsandi.com/ to add your contact information in order to receive specific memorial plans once determined.
In lieu of flowers, Sandi's family requests that those wishing to honor her consider making a donation to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or the .
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 19, 2020