Sandra Jean Page Vickers



February 14, 1945 ~ September 23, 2020



Cincinnati, OH



Sandra Jean Page was a native of Durham, North Carolina where she was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1945. She was the oldest of four children born to the late Burly Randolph Page, Sr. and Juanita C. Page.



Her early years were spent in Durham where she attended and graduated from Hillside High School. She was an honor student and was elected to the National Honor Society and the Quill & Scroll Journalistic Honor Society. Sandra was also a president of the school's debate team. She went on to attend North Carolina College at Durham (1963-67), now North Carolina Central University (NCCU). She and four other classmates were founding members of the college's literary magazine, the Ex Umbra. The magazine amplified the voices of NCC students during the height of the Civil Rights and Black Consciousness Movements to which both she and her sister Daphne were deeply committed. Sandra became the publication's fiction editor. Daphne also joined the magazine's staff.



After graduating from NCC, Sandra studied at Bryn Mawr College (one year), Harvard University (a summer session), Case Western Reserve University (Graduate School) and the University of Cincinnati (Graduate School).



While pursuing graduate studies in the Philadelphia area, Sandra met Leroy Vickers, an Alabama native and a student attending Haverford College during a summer session.Their relationship continued when they both moved to Cincinnati, OH, her to pursue graduate studies at the Univ. of Cincinnati and him to attend medical school at the same university. They were married on July 2, 1977 in Alabama and from their union was born their daughter, Lee Melanie.



Sandra went on to become an award-winning staff writer at Cincinnati Bell Magazine. After her stint there, she became a teacher at the Marva Collins School in the Cincinnati, OH Charter School System. Sandra's pedagogical style was to engage and prepare her students for informed debate on historical, political, and social issues. She believed very strongly that the youth must be prepared for the challenges of each generation through critical, informed thought and education.



Sandra was a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church in Cincinnati and attended services as her health permitted. Her kindness and compassion for others was the path that she walked in her life. She selflessly donated money, time, and personal possessions to others and to causes about which she felt strongly, particularly the Humane Society. She often helped her students who had financial hardships. She learned from the examples set by her parents who valued the spirit in others over the pursuit of material possessions. Sandra was fiercely protective of her three younger siblings whom she loved dearly. She also made sure that the neighborhood cats were fed if they had been neglected or abandoned.



Sandra transitioned from her life on September 23, 2020 following a long and debilitating illness. She is survived by the love of her life, Leroy Vickers, M.D.; her daughter Lee Melanie Vickers (Dallas, TX); her mother, Juanita C. Page (Durham, NC); one sister, Daphne Diane Page-Aaron (Chapel Hill, NC); her brothers, Burly Randolph Page, Jr (Chapel Hill, NC) and Carlos Jan Page, M.D. (Baltimore, MD); In addition, her brother-in-law(s), Dr. John Vickers (Mary), Lovell Vickers, Reverend Talmadge Vickers (Odessa), Frank Vickers (Doris), Larry Vickers (Venetia) and sister-In-laws, Dr. Leila L. Vickers, Johnnie Ruth Ransaw, Laura Vickers, and a host of nieces and nephews; and Tawny, the family cat.



The funeral service will be held in the chapel of the historic Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum in Cincinnati, OH on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:30PM. There will be limited in-person attendance with appropriate social distance. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube. The body of Sandra Jean Page Vickers will be interred on the grounds of the aforementioned cemetery.



