Sandra Mims Paschall
Mebane
Sandra Mims Paschall, 81, passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Sandra was born on Independence Day, July 4, 1938 in Durham, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Marcus Lewin Mims and Inez Boone Mims. Those who are left to cherish her memories are her children, Diane Powell, Dennis Powell and wife Kay, and Bonnie Stephens and husband Jeff; her brother, Marcus "Buddy" Mims and wife Nancy; her many grandchildren, Jessica Sapaugh and husband Walter Sanchez, Jacqueline Sapaugh and fiancé, David Jantzen, Caleb Sapaugh, Nicholas Powell and wife Emilee, Chase Powell and wife Ashley, Tanner Powell and wife Sydney, Ashley Stephens, Melissa Stephens; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Paschall.
Sandra grew up attending Edgemont Free Will Baptist Church and, in her adult years was also a long-time member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Durham. She played the piano or organ in church since the age of 15; more than 60 years. During her working life, Sandra was a long-time employee at Research Triangle Institute.
The family would like to thank the UNC Hospital ICU team for the great care provided. The family would also like to thank the Siler City Center staff for the great care provided to Sandra over the past year. A special thank you to Dr. Jack Lu (UNC ICU) and Rita Smith (Siler City Ctr SW) for their compassionate care and communication to the family.
A private celebration of life service will be conducted at Clements Funeral Chapel with Mr. Tanner Powell officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.