Sandra Parrish Clark
Durham
Sandra Parrish Clark, 83, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Edward T. Parrish, Sr. and the late Mabel Cates Parrish. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward T. Parrish, Jr. Mrs. Clark was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed softball, bowling, water skiing, and she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Duke fan.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donnie Clark; sons, Charles Clark and wife Rhonda, Dwayne Clark and wife Valare, Barry Clark and wife Katie; grandchildren, Brittany Rice, Jared Clark, Mallory Ray, Connor Clark, Amie Clark, Jansen Clark; step-grandchild, Riky Lynch; great grandchildren, Aubrey Rice, Hannah Rice, and Anderson Clark.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28 at Faith Baptist Church with Charles Clark and Pastor Andrew Avester officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions Life Hospice, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.