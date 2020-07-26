1/1
Sandra Parrish Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Parrish Clark

Durham

Sandra Parrish Clark, 83, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Edward T. Parrish, Sr. and the late Mabel Cates Parrish. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward T. Parrish, Jr. Mrs. Clark was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed softball, bowling, water skiing, and she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Duke fan.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donnie Clark; sons, Charles Clark and wife Rhonda, Dwayne Clark and wife Valare, Barry Clark and wife Katie; grandchildren, Brittany Rice, Jared Clark, Mallory Ray, Connor Clark, Amie Clark, Jansen Clark; step-grandchild, Riky Lynch; great grandchildren, Aubrey Rice, Hannah Rice, and Anderson Clark.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28 at Faith Baptist Church with Charles Clark and Pastor Andrew Avester officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions Life Hospice, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved