Sandra Smith Martin
October 23, 1951 - February 27, 2020
Cary
Sandra Smith Martin, 68, passed away peacefully on
February 27, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long struggle with Type 1 Diabetes.
Sandra was born in Roxboro, NC on October 23, 1951 and attended Person Senior High School. She worked for Durham County Social Services and the State of North Carolina before retiring to spend time with her dearly loved grandchildren in Cary, NC.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Verda Smith
Sandra is survived by her daughter Karen Pontier and her husband Jay of Cary, NC; two grandchildren, Joey and Anna Sophia Pontier of Cary, NC; and her beloved Yellow Labrador Retriever, Abbey. She is also survived by two siblings: Mildred Smith of Rougemont, NC, and Thomas Smith and his wife Darleen of Rougemont, NC; two nieces; two great nieces and two great nephews; and an extended family of cousins who she adored.
At Sandra's request, her body was donated to The Anatomical Gifts Program at the Duke University School of Medicine for education and research. She wanted nothing more than a cure for Type 1 Diabetes and was hopeful that her donation would help in this effort. To further this research, the family has designated the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for memorial contributions.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life dinner at the Homestead Steakhouse in Timberlake, NC in lieu of services.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2020