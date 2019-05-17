Sandra Stallings Talley



Durham



Sandra Stallings Talley, 75, passed away on Monday May 13, 2019. She was born in Durham, N.C. She was preceded in death by Jennifer Ann Talley (daughter), Roy W. Stallings, Sr. (father) and Jessie Flowers Stallings (mother).



Ms. Talley is survived by her son, Patrick Talley; brother, Rev. Roy W. Stallings, Jr. and wife Donna; sister, Carolyn Stallings Payne and husband, Russ; grandchildren, Ashlyn Talley, Morgan Talley and Cooper Talley; nephew, Jonathan Stallings and wife, Kristen; niece, Heather Davis and husband, Adam; and four great nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 17, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Barbee and Rev. E. Hugh O'Shields officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Men's Ramp Ministry of Bethesda Baptist Church.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary