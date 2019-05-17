Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Baptist Church

Sandra Stallings Talley

Sandra Stallings Talley Obituary
Sandra Stallings Talley

Durham

Sandra Stallings Talley, 75, passed away on Monday May 13, 2019. She was born in Durham, N.C. She was preceded in death by Jennifer Ann Talley (daughter), Roy W. Stallings, Sr. (father) and Jessie Flowers Stallings (mother).

Ms. Talley is survived by her son, Patrick Talley; brother, Rev. Roy W. Stallings, Jr. and wife Donna; sister, Carolyn Stallings Payne and husband, Russ; grandchildren, Ashlyn Talley, Morgan Talley and Cooper Talley; nephew, Jonathan Stallings and wife, Kristen; niece, Heather Davis and husband, Adam; and four great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 17, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Barbee and Rev. E. Hugh O'Shields officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Men's Ramp Ministry of Bethesda Baptist Church.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 17, 2019
