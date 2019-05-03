Home

Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Damascus Congregational Christian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Damascus Congregational Christian Church

Sara Minton


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Minton Obituary
Sara Jacqueline "Jackie" Minton

June 26, 1933 - April 29, 2019

Chapel Hill

Sara Jacqueline "Jackie" Minton, of Chapel Hill, NC died in her home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, TSgt. William "Bill" Lee Minton. Born June 26, 1933 to Thelma and Jack Long, Jackie is survived by her children, Ken Butler, Bill Minton (Polly Dickson), Steve Minton, Greg Minton (Mishele); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jackie travelled the world with her Air Force family for 22 years, living in Japan, England and various service outposts; but, she always called her native Chapel Hill home.

In addition to raising her boys, she cared for grandchildren and other children, grew huge vegetable gardens and raised farm animals. "Mema" will be remembered fondly as a sassy, one-of-a-kind gal, who was adored by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her Boston Terrier, Spanky. She was a member of Damascus Congregational Christian Church where a visitation will be held Saturday, May 4 at 1:00, followed by a memorial service and internment led by ReverendTim Allen at 2pm. There will be a reception immediately following at the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cole Family Cemetery c/o Essell Womble, 2916 Damascus Church Rd, CH, NC. 27516.
Published in HeraldSun on May 3, 2019
