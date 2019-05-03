Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Damascus Congregational Christian Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Damascus Congregational Christian Church Sara Minton

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sara Jacqueline "Jackie" Minton



June 26, 1933 - April 29, 2019



Chapel Hill



Sara Jacqueline "Jackie" Minton, of Chapel Hill, NC died in her home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, TSgt. William "Bill" Lee Minton. Born June 26, 1933 to Thelma and Jack Long, Jackie is survived by her children, Ken Butler, Bill Minton (Polly Dickson), Steve Minton, Greg Minton (Mishele); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jackie travelled the world with her Air Force family for 22 years, living in Japan, England and various service outposts; but, she always called her native Chapel Hill home.



In addition to raising her boys, she cared for grandchildren and other children, grew huge vegetable gardens and raised farm animals. "Mema" will be remembered fondly as a sassy, one-of-a-kind gal, who was adored by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her Boston Terrier, Spanky. She was a member of Damascus Congregational Christian Church where a visitation will be held Saturday, May 4 at 1:00, followed by a memorial service and internment led by ReverendTim Allen at 2pm. There will be a reception immediately following at the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cole Family Cemetery c/o Essell Womble, 2916 Damascus Church Rd, CH, NC. 27516. Published in HeraldSun on May 3, 2019