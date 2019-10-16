Home

Services
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map

Sarah Allen

Sarah Allen Obituary
Sarah Allen

Durham

Sarah Ballard Allen, 88, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Brookshire Nursing Center. She was born in Mooresville, NC, the daughter of the late William Nathan Ballard and Sarah Annie Young Ballard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Forbes Allen of 49 years and five brothers and sisters. Mrs. Allen married and moved to Pinellas County, Florida in 1959, where she spent over 30 years as a High School English Teacher.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her sons, Barry Forbes Allen and wife, Sonia, Scott Gregory Allen and wife, Terry; brothers, Lewis Franklin Ballard, William David Ballard and wife, Trudy; sister, Shirley Anne Ballard and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box11858, Durham, NC 27703.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 16, 2019
