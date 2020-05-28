Saylee May Urig Kerr



September 4, 1932 - May 24, 2020



Durham, NC



Saylee May Urig Kerr was born September 4, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of Saylee Engel Urig and Joseph Logan Urig. She attended Amherst Central High School in Buffalo, NY and Washington College, in Chestertown, MD, where she studied English, was president of her AOPi sorority, and made lifelong friends.



After working for Hutzler's Department Store and the Noxema company, she worked in the placement office at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. There, she met Robert Kerr, whom she married in 1959. They lived in New Jersey, California, and Alabama before settling in Durham, where they have lived for 55 years.



When Saylee moved to Durham, she joined the Duke Campus Club and was a founding member of the Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. In spite of having multiple sclerosis most of her adult life, she cheerfully and tirelessly cared for her family, her home, her beloved cats, and her garden. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and friend.



Saylee is survived by her husband, Robert Kerr, her daughter Mary Lee Kerr, son-in-law Timothy Bralower, and grandchildren Alex and Kate Bralower. She was cared for with love, kindness, and humor during the last 19 years of her life by Susan Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.



