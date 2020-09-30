Sharon Flynn

Sharon Davis Flynn
January 1, 1962 - September 27, 2020
Boca Raton, FL
On September 27, 2020, Sharon Davis Flynn, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at her home in Boca Raton, FL at the age of 58 years. Sharon was born January 1, 1962 at the former Watts Hospital in Durham, NC. She grew up in Durham, NC and worked in the Finance and Accounting office of the former Carpenter's Chevrolet, and then in 1992, became a stay at home mom, taking care of her husband, 4 children and many pets. On May 12, 1984 she married her husband, Daniel Charles Flynn, in Durham, NC. They raised 4 sons; Daniel Christopher, Andrew, Brian and Kevin. Sharon loved being with her family most of all. She was an outstanding dog trainer and loved raising and caring for dogs. Sharon was known for her compassion, good humor, and devotion to her husband and children. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Porter Davis and father, William Robert Davis. She is survived by her husband Daniel, her four children, Daniel Christopher, Andrew and wife Amy Flynn, Brian and wife Ashley Flynn, and Kevin and wife Andrea Flynn; five grandchildren, Savannah, Sarah, Ian, Landon and Stellah; her sister, Deborah Paschall, a brother, William Robert Davis, Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews. A visitation service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Peacock, Newman, and White Funeral Home, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport, NC. The funeral service will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Peacock, Newman and White Funeral Home Chapel, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport, NC, followed by a graveside prayer service or family. The family requests that flowers may be sent to the funeral home or a donation made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue, 21287 Boca Rio Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33433 in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
