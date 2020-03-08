|
|
Sheila Small Glover
April 20, 1962 - March 4, 2020
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Sheila Faye Small Glover, age 57, who passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27704.
Sheila is preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Williamson Small.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Clarence Glover; daughter, Nikki L. May (Michael); sons, Troy and Stephon Miller; father, William T. "Bill" Small, Jr.; sister, Maria Jacqueline Small; grandchildren, Laila Miller, Daizha May and Makenzie May; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 904 N Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 respectively.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to:
-The Smith Family Scholarship Fund, or
-Rosa W. Small Scholarship (Memo: Ivy Community Center), or
-North Carolina Central University Foundation Incorporated where gifts will be designated to the William T. Small, Jr. and Rosa Williamson Small Endowed Scholarship (Account # E01379). Send gifts to the NCCU Foundation, PO Box 19363, Durham, NC 27707 or online http://everyeagleeveryyear.org/
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2020