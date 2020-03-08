Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171

Sheila (Small) Glover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila (Small) Glover Obituary
Sheila Small Glover

April 20, 1962 - March 4, 2020

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Sheila Faye Small Glover, age 57, who passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27704.

Sheila is preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Williamson Small.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Clarence Glover; daughter, Nikki L. May (Michael); sons, Troy and Stephon Miller; father, William T. "Bill" Small, Jr.; sister, Maria Jacqueline Small; grandchildren, Laila Miller, Daizha May and Makenzie May; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 904 N Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 respectively.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to:

-The Smith Family Scholarship Fund, or

-Rosa W. Small Scholarship (Memo: Ivy Community Center), or

-North Carolina Central University Foundation Incorporated where gifts will be designated to the William T. Small, Jr. and Rosa Williamson Small Endowed Scholarship (Account # E01379). Send gifts to the NCCU Foundation, PO Box 19363, Durham, NC 27707 or online http://everyeagleeveryyear.org/
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -