Shelton Wayne Jackson
July 3, 1954-August 24, 2019
Raleigh
Shelton Wayne Jackson was born July 3, 1954 in Durham, North Carolina. He made his transition to a new home on August 24, 2019.The sixth child of Garland Lee and Dorothy Parker Jackson, he was educated in the Granville and Wake County Public School Systems.During his lifetime Shelton had many jobs including brick masonry, printing and carpentry. He owned and operated his own home repair and remodeling business. Like others in the family, his favorite pastime was fishing. His spirit lives today and forever in the hearts of his children Wayne, Rebecca, Amy, Shawn and Starr; his mother Dorothy Parker Jackson; his two sisters Dorothy Louise and Linda; his brother Michael and sister-in-law Brenda; his granddaughters; his nieces and nephews; aunts; an uncle; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, 2502 NC. Hwy 55, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12:00 noon, family visitation at 11:00 am.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 30, 2019