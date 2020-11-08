Shirley Tillotson Borstelmann
Durham
Shirley Tillotson Borstelmann died peacefully at Croasdaile Village in Durham on Friday, October 23, 2020. A longtime Durham resident since 1954, she was known as a glamorous, feisty, intelligent, witty, and extremely capable person. She was gifted with artistic talent that was expressed throughout her life of acting, singing, and dancing. With her love of nature, fiction writing, poetry, and travel, Shirley's vibrant curiosity inspired family and friends. An expert craftsperson and seamstress, in her later life she became an award-winning quilter. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Borstelmann, and is survived by her three children: Nancy Doyle, John Hanks, Elizabeth Wilhoit, and two grandchildren, Jivana Wilhoit and Rajasana Wilhoit.
