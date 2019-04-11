Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4821 Barbee Road
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4821 Barbee Road
Durham, NC
View Map

Shirley D. Brown


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley D. Brown Obituary
Shirley Dudley Brown

Durham

Shirley Dudley Brown, age 80, departed this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Shirley attended the Pamlico County School System and later in life, North Carolina College at Durham. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. After graduation, Shirley worked at North Carolina Central University for 30 years and after retirement, she continued to support her alma mater.

Shirley was married to the late Hayes W. Brown for 45 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Michael Brown (Vicki) of Sanford, NC; a granddaughter, Kristina Brown of Sanford, NC; a goddaughter, Angelia Duncan of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Ellen Dudley and Barbara Best both of Bayboro, NC; two sisters-in-law, Jewel Mitchell of Durham, NC and Wanza Dudley of Edward, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Community Baptist Church, 4821 Barbee Road, Durham, North Carolina 27713 at 1:00 p.m., with a family visitation half an hour prior to the service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
