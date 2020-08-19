1/
Shirley Gentry Cannada
1934 - 2020
Shirley Gentry Cannada

Hillsborough

Shirley Gentry Cannada, 85, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Brookshire Nursing Home in Hillsborough. Mrs. Cannada was born in Person County on September 17, 1934 to the late Gertrude Gentry Melton and Ira Wise "Bud" Gentry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Pat Cannada; son, Michael Cannada; and brother, Ira Wise Gentry.

Shirley worked for the Orange County School System before her retirement.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Scotte Cannada, Vernon Cannada; daughter, Patsy Bishop; sister, Jane Gentry Lashley; and special friends, Carol Holleman and husband Raymond; Jean Ray and husband Bryan. Along with her immediate family, many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
