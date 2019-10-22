|
|
Shirley Hizer
Durham
On Saturday, October 19, 2019 Shirley Hizer loving wife and mother of three children entered the Lords rest at the age of 83. She was born August 8, 1936 in Pittsburgh PA to Bernard & Margaret Fischer. She received her computer science degree from Robert Morris College and retired as a systems analyst from Bay Care Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Shirley had a passion for Christ and for her family. She was called Mimi by her beloved 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She created beautiful stained glass pieces and loved studying God's word. As an active member of Grey Stone Church she volunteered for the Second Mile Ministry and senior choir.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Bud Denker; children, Laura Coleman, Doug Woods, and Jim Elder; grandchildren, Amber Gonzalez, Lindsay Klipa, Tim Billings, Doug Elder, Christian Bunch, Renadel Gonzalez, Angela Bridges, Laura, Natillie and James Elder; great grandchildren, Barrett and Grace Concklin, Daniel, Andrew and Marina Klipa and Ellie Bridges; and by her extended family, Cindy Woods and Chris Denton.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 4 o'clock at Grey Stone Church 2601 Hillsborough Rd., Durham, with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service, and reception will follow the services in the church parlor
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Second Mile Ministry at Grey Stone Church: 2601 Hillsborough, Rd., Durham, NC 27705.
Shirley will be laid to rest in Pittsburgh next to her mother at Jefferson Memorial Park.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 22, 2019