Shirley Parker Long
April 20, 1936 - December 10, 2019
Durham
With sorrowful hearts, the beloved family of Mrs. Shirley Parker Long, announces her passing. Born to the late parents of Joseph S. Parker, Sr. and Nannie Moore Parker on April 20, l936. She was a native of Durham, North Carolina and for fifty-nine years, Shirley was married to the love of her life, Simm Long.
Educated in Durham county, she attended Little River High School. After receiving her bachelor's degree in education at Winston-Salem Teacher's College, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (1958) she earned her MA degree from North Carolina Central University. She was employed in the field of education as a teacher in Durham. Completing an enjoyable career in the school system, Shirley retired after thirty plus years. She was a member of NEA and continued her membership in retirement.
Survivors include two sisters, Arline Parker Neal and Claudette B. Parker; inlaws: Doris Parker, Elaine Parker-Price, Beryl Riley, Pauline Ghe, Ethel Holeman, Ernest Long, Gentry Long and Mozell Long.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was her sorority affiliation.
A service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Road, Bahama, North Carolina 27503. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 respectively.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 11, 2019