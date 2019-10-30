|
Shirley Marie Hagerman Ladd
Durham
Shirley Marie Hagerman Ladd, longtime resident of Durham, passed away October 28th, 2019 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. Born August 8th, 1931, Shirley was daughter to the late Paul Frank Hagerman and Iola Ayn Hodges Hagerman of Illinois. First and foremost a loving wife and mother, Shirley also worked as a school crossing guard for Y.E. Smith School, a technician for Amphenol, and a hostess at her son's restaurant. She was also part of the Senior Ministry at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Edgar Ladd III, sisters Pauline Hagerman Johnson and Mildred Hagerman Payne, brothers Frederick "Fritz" Hagerman and Robert Hagerman.
Shirley is survived by her four children, James "Jimmy" Edgar Ladd IV (Linda) of Durham, Diane Barham of Wake Forest, Roger Ladd (Sandra) of Raleigh, and Pamela Isaacs (Larry) of Rougemont. She also leaves behind a legacy of 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with a 14th on the way.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Reverend Gary Neal. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019