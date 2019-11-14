|
|
Shirley Ann Beckley Stambaugh
May 7, 1930 - November 7, 2019
Burlington
Burlington - Early Wednesday morning, 11/7/19, Shirley Ann Beckley Stambaugh, 89, fell asleep and awoke in Glory joyfully reunited with Bill, her beloved husband of 67 years, and the other love of her life, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Shirley was born on May 7th, 1930 in Delaware County, PA to James Eugene Beckley Sr and Isabel Snyder Beckley. Shirley had a younger brother, James (Jim) Eugene Beckley Jr, whom she adored. Shirley graduated from Drexel Hill High School and then continued her education at Penn State in State College, PA, majoring in Home Economics. While at Penn State, a close friend convinced her to go on a blind date. On that date, Shirley met her true love, Bill (William James) Stambaugh, also a Penn State student. After receiving their undergraduate degrees, they were married in Drexel Hill, Pa on August 10th, 1950. Bill earned his Master's Degree at Penn State and then his PhD in Forestry from Yale. While in New Haven, their first of three daughters, Amy Lee was born. Linda Sue and Nancy Carol were born in State College. Bill accepted a teaching position at Duke University in Durham, NC and the family headed south.
They remained at Duke in Durham for the next 50 years. Shirley was a stay at home mom and was active in the girl's lives; scouts, church, school, music lessons, etc. Once they were all out of elementary school, Shirley taught a sewing class at Durham Technical Institute. She enjoyed teaching enough that she began teaching first grade at Cresset Christian Academy. She also served as Asst Principal.
Shirley accepted Christ as a young mother and raised her girls to love the Lord. She was a wonderful, kind caring wife and mother who made certain that her home was a haven for her family, friends and students. Shirley and Bill were members of Cresset Baptist church for all the years they lived in Durham. Shirley was a woman of strong faith. She was known for her beautiful smile. It came from her trust in the Lord. She did not worry or fret – she trusted God and walked with Him daily. Shirley and Bill leave a legacy of love for their children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Once the girls were grown, she pursued musical drama and landed a number of roles in Cresset Academies dinner theatre fund raisers. She played Aunt Eller in Oklahoma twice, and was also in The Music Man and The Sound of Music.
After Bill's retirement, they traveled across the country visiting friends and family and fishing any trout stream that looked promising. They spent the last few years of their lives at Brookdale Assisted Living in Burlington, NC where they were well-known for their steadfast love for one another. The family wishes to thank the Brookdale staff for their kind, compassionate care and for making it possible for our parents to remain together till their deaths.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr William James Stambaugh, her parents, James Eugene Beckley Sr and Isabel Snyder Beckley, and her brother, James Eugene Beckley, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Lee Stambaugh-Clark, Linda Stambaugh Scoggins (Randy) and Nancy Stambaugh Dillon (John), her grandchildren; Travis Worthington (Ellie), Erin Dillon-Glenn (Katie), Amy Lynn Azevedo (Chase), Jessica Scoggins, Jonathan Dillon (Jesse), and Jacob Scoggins (Hannah) and her great grandchildren; Sierra Bullis, Wyatt Bullis, Ryann Azevedo, Griffin Dillon-Glenn, Oaklyn Azevedo, Dawson Scoggins, and Everett Dillon-Glenn.
A memorial service celebrating Shirley's life and home-going will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Nov 16th at Calvary Baptist Church, Burlington Rd, McLeansville, NC. The service will be led by Chaplain Marc Snyder, Shirley's cousin. Following the service, the family with visit with friends in the church foyer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the church building fund or the Lottie Moon Christmas fund (missions). You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 14, 2019