Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976

Shirley Umstead

Shirley Umstead Obituary
Shirley Umstead

January 19, 1937-June 19, 2019

Durham

Shirley Umstead, 82, daughter of the late Robert and Sarah Pearson Holloway died June 19, 2019 in her home.

The Funeral will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday in Lipscomb Grove Baptist Church with family receiving friends one hour before funeral. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Survivors are sons, Rev. Norman Umstead (Johnetta), Tracy Umstead (Mecole), Darryl Umstead, Timothy Umstead and Dwayne Umstead (Corlette); daughters, Tanya Umstead (William), Kimberly Brown (Greg) and Kamala Umstead (Dallas); brothers, Robert Holloway (Shelia) and Jackie Holloway; sister, Barbara Mitchell.

Public Viewing will be Sunday 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home, Hillsborough, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on June 23, 2019
