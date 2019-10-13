|
|
Shirley Utley Hursey
Raleigh
Mrs. Shirley Utley Hursey (88), is breathing celestial air in heaven with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ after a lengthy illness. She was the "virtuous woman" (Proverbs 31:10-31) to all who knew her and was clothed in a "meek and gentle spirit" (1 Peter 3:4). Shirley wore the mantle of humility in all that she said and did – never wanting to draw attention to herself. Even after the love of her life, Otho Hursey, "Pa's" homegoing on February 4, 2019, she never drew attention to her own grief. She would simply say, "I'm not the only one grieving – my whole family is grieving." It was never about her. She was such an unselfish woman of God. She honored "Pa" by living out Ephesians 5:22-23 all the days of their almost 71 years of marriage.
She leaves behind her sons Don (Donna), Van (Pam) and daughter, Sherry (Dave) and brother, Steve Utley of Georgia. "Nana" & "Granna" were the names she was better known as by her grandchildren, Kenneth (Annie), Kara (Larry), Tiffany (Toby), Tyler, Brice and Brooke and her 6 great-grandchildren, Kenny, Mariah, Justus, Edyn, Karis & Tynslee. God gave her a tremendous love for them.
Shirley lived in the Oak Grove community for many years and dedicated her life to being a homemaker to nurture & rear her children. She loved children so much that she even had a small day care for a short time. She has been a faithful member at Durham Memorial Baptist Church for many years until her health declined. She loved her Lord Jesus, her family, and she made sure this was the top priority in her life. Simply put – "she enjoyed life". She was a tremendous listener for those who needed a shoulder. She was from that era of the "beautiful elegant woman" and she was always a lady. She was so easy to love. She guarded very carefully what she said and how she said it. She had the gift of "helps" and loved to do for others discreetly. She also set the bar very high for being a phenomenal mother-in-law.
Shirley rejoices in heaven with her parents, Lewis & Ruth Utley and her sister Carolyn Baker.
Pallbearers will be: Brice Hursey, Kenneth Hursey, Tyler Handfinger, Frankie Hall, Bob Baker & Arthur Daniels.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the service following at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 133 Robbins Road, Durham, NC 27703 and other times at the home. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. after the visitation at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Otto and Pastor Greg Allison. Burial will be at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
"Her children arise up and call her blessed, her husband also and he praiseth her" (Proverbs 31:28) can be said about her relationship with "Pa" and her children. She was a "wise woman that built her house" (Prov. 14:1a) and "a gracious woman that retaineth honor" (Prov. 11:16a). What an example to us all!
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Bible Baptist Church for the Dominican Republic Mission Team, 2047 Gate Number Two Road, Creedmoor, NC 27522.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 13, 2019