Shirline Reaves



August 15, 1946-July 21, 2020



Durham



Ms. Shirline Reaves, 73, of Durham, NC, was born on August 15, 1946 in Burlington, NC to the late Mr. Fred Reaves Sr. of Dillion, SC and the late Mrs. Myrtle Wade Reaves of Mebane, NC.



She was the 1964 Salutatorian graduate of Jordan Sellers High School in Burlington, NC. She went on to further her education at North Carolina College currently named North Carolina Central University. She then attended Burlington Business College graduating with a degree in Business Administration.



Later in life she returned to North Carolina Central University, as a proud eagle, obtaining a degree, with honors, in Computer System Analyst and Programming.



She was gainfully employed with Duke University as well as North Carolina General Administration.



Shirline was a proud member of the Progressive Satoma Club where she served as president and treasurer.



Among friends and family, she was known for her no-nonsense wit and humor.



She was preceded in death by her parent as well as two sisters and one brother: Mrs. Betty Reaves Harris, Ms. Kathleen Reaves and Sgt. Fred Reaves Jr.



She is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Dorthine Reaves Morse of Irvington, NJ (Ronald James Morse Sr (deceased) and Ida Mae Reaves of Burlington, NC. She was a loving aunt to eight nephews and two nieces and a host of great nieces and nephews.



She will be remembered for her generosity and caring nature towards family and friends.



