Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church

Sidney Palmer Jones

Sidney Palmer Jones Obituary
Sidney Palmer Jones

Durham

Sidney Palmer Jones, 96, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home in Rougemont. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Elmer Stokes Jones, Sr. and Ella Mae Turner Jones. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was also predeceased by his wife, Rosa Mae Sessoms Jones; son-in-law, Richard E. McGhee; sister, Rachel Jones Wadell; brothers, Elmer Stokes Jones, Jr, Merle Jones, Leon Jones, Pelton Jones, Paul Jones; and great-grandson, Cameron Poole.

Mr. Jones was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was attended of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and a member of Christian Missionary Alliance. He retired from Sears as a Service Manager. Mr. Jones loved water skiing and boating, as well as repairing and selling appliances.

Mr. Jones is survived by his only living sister, Ellen Jones Smith; daughters, Gloria Jones McGhee, Sylvia Jones Poole and husband Bobby, Evelyn Jones Kandzer and husband Paul; grandchildren, Missi Bartholomew and husband Craig, Robyn McGhee Langston and husband Ryan, Robie Poole and wife Stacie, Brad Kandzer and wife Maritza; great-grandchildren, Brandon Bartholomew and wife Madison, Philip Bartholomew, Kyle Bartholomew, Alyssa Bartholomew, Rachael Martin, Zachary Martin, Shayla Poole, Sydney Poole; great-great-grandchildren, Rylan Bartholomew, Chloie Boza.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 6, 2019
